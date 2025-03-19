Advertisement
More than 40 firefighters contain blaze at East Auckland boat factory

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Forty-five firefighters were called to an office block on fire at Lloyd Stevenson Boatbuilders on Ra Ora Drive, East Tamaki. Video / Hayden Woodward
  • More than 45 firefighters battled a blaze at an East Auckland boat manufacturing building overnight.
  • Fire and Emergency Assistant Commander Dave McKeown said the fire was contained to an office block.
  • A fire investigator will conduct initial investigations, with a truck remaining overnight to monitor hotspots.

More than 45 firefighters battled a blaze at an East Auckland boat-manufacturing building overnight.

Firefighters have successfully contained the fire to an office block and are dampening hotspots this morning.

Fire and Emergency were called to a commercial address on Ra Ora Dr, East Tamaki, just after midnight.

Fire and Emergency Assistant Commander Dave McKeown said an office block adjacent to the main building was “well ablaze” when crews first arrived.

He said the factory had not been damaged, and crews were able to contain the blaze to the office block.

Firefighters have contained a blaze at a boat manufacturing company. Photo / Hayden Woodward
At the fire’s peak, 11 trucks were on the scene along with 45 firefighters.

“Initially, we weren’t sure if the fire was contained to the office or whether it had spread to the factory, which is why we’ve called for so many [trucks and specialist vehicles].”

A fire investigator will return to the scene this morning. Photo / Hayden Woodward
McKeown said at 1.25am that the fire had been contained and trucks were “being sent back where they came from”.

“Our fire investigator will start the initial investigations tonight and return during daylight hours in the morning.

“We’ll leave a truck here overnight, just to dampen down hotspots and to ensure there are no more flare-ups.”

