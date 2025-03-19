- More than 45 firefighters battled a blaze at an East Auckland boat manufacturing building overnight.
Firefighters have successfully contained the fire to an office block and are dampening hotspots this morning.
Fire and Emergency were called to a commercial address on Ra Ora Dr, East Tamaki, just after midnight.