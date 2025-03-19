Fire and Emergency Assistant Commander Dave McKeown said an office block adjacent to the main building was “well ablaze” when crews first arrived.

He said the factory had not been damaged, and crews were able to contain the blaze to the office block.

Firefighters have contained a blaze at a boat manufacturing company. Photo / Hayden Woodward

At the fire’s peak, 11 trucks were on the scene along with 45 firefighters.

“Initially, we weren’t sure if the fire was contained to the office or whether it had spread to the factory, which is why we’ve called for so many [trucks and specialist vehicles].”

A fire investigator will return to the scene this morning. Photo / Hayden Woodward

McKeown said at 1.25am that the fire had been contained and trucks were “being sent back where they came from”.

“Our fire investigator will start the initial investigations tonight and return during daylight hours in the morning.

“We’ll leave a truck here overnight, just to dampen down hotspots and to ensure there are no more flare-ups.”

