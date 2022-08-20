Laura Ave in Brooklyn. Photo / NZ Herald

A number of roads have closed and homes have been evacuated after 120 weather-related incidents in Wellington.

A spokesperson for the Wellington City Council told the Herald the incidents since Thursday morning include slips, felled trees and debris.

There are two significant slips – one on Sutherland Rd in Melrose which has closed the road, and another on Laura Ave in Brooklyn – which has also been closed.

The Melrose slip. Photo / Traffic Updates Horowhenua Kapiti

"There have also been evacuations at Tiotio Rd, Seatoun and Oldham Way while properties are assessed and deemed safe and sanitary to return to."

In Karori, Birdwood St remains closed due to a slip yesterday, and while Onslow Rd in Khandallah has reopened, the households evacuated due to that slip have been unable to return home.

The Terrace between Ghuznee St and Buller St remains closed to traffic following the large slip there last week.

"Geotechnical engineers are waiting for dry weather before they make a call on the stability of the slip face."

State Highway 59 is still closed between Pukerua Bay and Paekākāriki, with council contractors on site to clear debris.

People are urged to use State Highway 1 Transmission Gully as an alternative route as the road will be closed for some time.

"Crews are prioritising work and focusing on clearing slips from arterial routes – this means motorists and pedestrians need to take care because some smaller slips may not be cleared today. Road users are urged to drive and ride to the conditions especially in hillier parts of the city where more slips may come down over the next few days."

There have been more than 500 slips over the last few weeks in Wellington, caused by a long period of wet weather, according to GNS Science.

In July, nearly 300mm of rain was recorded in Kelburn, which is almost double the average amount for that month based on recordings from the past 30 years.

Wellington's forecast is wet for the rest of the day, with more rain forecast next week too.

The council and New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi urge people to drive safely and to the conditions, and report any slips or damage they see to the council contact centre on 499 4444 or through the FixIt App.