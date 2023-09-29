Poneke Anti Facists Coalition protestors in Wellington. Photo /RNZ / Krystal Gibbens

By RNZ

Counter-protesters have turned out in force in Wellington today, as anti-co-governance demonstrators gather at parliament.

Both groups marched to the Beehive from separate locations in the central city and are converging about now.

There are about 200 counter-protesters from the Anti-Facist Coalition, which is more than double the number of demonstrators from the opposing group.

There are also large numbers of police on hand.

Anti co-governance demonstrators in Wellington. Photo / RNZ / Krystal Gibbens

Transport delays are expected in the centre of Wellington today.

Earlier, acting superintendent Wade Jennings said police were expecting fewer protesters than Thursday’s march, which attracted nearly 2000 people.

He said police have been talking with organisers and he expected today’s action to be lawful and peaceful.

Barriers and bollards installed in and around Parliament grounds earlier in the week will remain in place to restrict access to the precinct.

Motorists have been advised to avoid Willis Street and Lambton Quay and expect delays about the CBD.

