High food prices are increasing the demand on food bank services of families who are struggling. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Families “struggling to make ends meet” are accessing food banks as the high cost of living puts increased pressure on Whanganui households.

Stats NZ figures showed food prices were 12.1 per cent higher in May 2023 than May 2022.

The Koha Shed manager and founder Sherron Sunnex said over the past two months she had observed a 30-40 per cent rise in visitors who were running out of food two or three days before their payday.

“A lot of people are coming to us now who have used up their allotment from the City Mission, so they have had up to six food parcels and they can’t get anymore.”

Sunnex said the pressure was mounting on the Koha Shed and they were considering buying food to increase their supply.

“We’re just keeping our heads above water.”

She said the increased demand was because of the high cost of living.

“Pensioners between payday are running out of food and those in their own homes are beside themselves over rate increases. They’re already paying most of their money out to keep up with rate increases and now they have to pay more.”

Sherron Sunnex says the Koha Shed was considering buying food to keep up with the increased demand. Photo / Bevan Conley

Sunnex said she had noticed more families accessing their services than there had been in the past.

“The parents will be working two jobs but their mortgages are so high that they’re struggling to make ends meet.

“When the cost of living was at a reasonable rate they committed to paying back this mortgage, and now they still have to continue to make those payments but it’s risen so much.”

City Mission board chairman Kevin Gaskin said there had been a 48 per cent increase in the number of food parcels issued in the first five months of this year, compared with the same period last year.

Over the past five months Whanganui City Mission had been averaging 66 food parcels a month.

“This is due to the cost of living increases and a combination of a lot of factors including food, rent and petrol prices.”

Gaskin said the demand meant greater resources were needed at the City Mission.

“It’s a constant battle to secure funding.”

Gaskin said the City Mission had received an extension on a set number of Covid food parcels but this was the last of the Ministry of Social Development (MSD) funding for Covid-related support.

“We’re involved in ongoing discussions with MSD over what funding is available following the Budget announcements, and we’re hopeful that there will be money available for food banks and budgeting agencies.”

Donations of food can be brought to the Koha Shed five days a week from 9am-2pm and to the City Mission from 9am-3pm Monday to Friday.



