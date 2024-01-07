Voyager 2023 media awards
Moorhouse Ave Champion Flour Mills grain silo collapses onto car yard

Raphael Franks
By
A grain silo at the Champion Flour Mill in central Christchurch has collapsed onto a neighbouring car yard.

A man living across the road from the landmark on Moorhouse Ave said he heard a loud bang and looked out his window to see a cloud of dust.

“There was just a massive cloud of dust so we knew something had gone wrong. It was about 7.40pm,” Craig Ashby told the Herald.

A spokeswoman for Fire and Emergency New Zealand confirmed the incident and said one crew was at the scene now.

