A grain silo at the Champion Flour Mill in central Christchurch has collapsed onto a neighbouring car yard.

A man living across the road from the landmark on Moorhouse Ave said he heard a loud bang and looked out his window to see a cloud of dust.

“There was just a massive cloud of dust so we knew something had gone wrong. It was about 7.40pm,” Craig Ashby told the Herald.

A spokeswoman for Fire and Emergency New Zealand confirmed the incident and said one crew was at the scene now.