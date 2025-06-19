The group’s spokesperson Jonathan Sweeney said they were considering legal action, including a judicial review.
He said the Ombudsman had also agreed to investigate after complaints were made about the board’s decision process.
“I’m completely despondent. We’ve done a huge amount of work to offer solutions and again we are stonewalled by the communities and residents dominated board who don’t listen and are relying on anecdotes and random emails for their decision.”
Local board member Jon Turner said his colleagues were ignoring the recommendation of Auckland Council’s own staff.
Staff advised the board to leave the off-leash area as is but improve signage and put in doggy litter bags.
“It’s disappointing all of the arguments and emotions put forward were basically ignored based on this flawed premise that taking away that area is going to make the park better for everyone,” Turner said.
He said the few incidents involving dogs at the park reported to the council in recent years happened in the on-leash area and were not more significant than other parks in Auckland.
He said despite board members suggesting a fenced-off off-leash area as a solution, council staff advised this would not be possible if the board went ahead with bylaw changes to make the park on-leash only.
He said council staff had also recommended delineating the area with big rocks and looking at ways to increase compliance.
Board chair Kumar affirmed her commitment to looking out for all users of the park despite backlash from a vocal majority.
She said they needed to represent those who didn’t engage with their formal consultation process.
She said not all dog-related incidents that happened at the park would have been reported to the council.
“In making our decision, we consider many things like formal submissions, the needs of both local and wider communities, the importance of green spaces for holistic wellbeing, and how the park is maintained and funded. We also looked at how our parks can best serve all users - now and in the future - and the unique role Monte Cecilia plays as a premier park for the entire city.”
The changes at Monte Cecilia are set to come into force on August 1, 2025.