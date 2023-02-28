Monster Trucks Extreme gig will still going ahead in Auckland despite confusion

Event promoter Clive Featherby told the Bay of Plenty Times on Tuesday the “whole tour” was cancelled because that is “what most of the Kiwis want”. Photo / Supplied

The promoter for Auckland’s Waikaraka Speedway has reassured punters the controversial Monster Trucks Extreme gig is “still going ahead” this weekend, despite confusion over cancellations.

In what’s been a bizarre week of events, the Monster Truck tour was initially announced to be completely canned after attendees of its initial show in Tauranga were left underwhelmed.

Featherby then back-tracked, telling the Herald two Auckland shows this weekend were still going ahead and only the Palmerston North show was being canned.

This confusion left Auckland punters “furious” that their anticipated evening of mayhem might not be going ahead, according to Waikaraka Speedway’s promoter Bruce Robertson.

However, Robertson assured that both shows were still happening.

“The Saturday show is sold out, but there’s still some tickets available for the Sunday at 4pm,” he told the Herald on Wednesday morning.

“It’s most definitely still going ahead.”

When reviews poured in last weekend from attendees calling the Tauranga show a disappointing rip-off, Featherby put most of the blame on the Trustpower Baypark Arena.

He said the event organisers had no control over the lack of food, the eftpos machines were not working and the PA system failed, which featured in much of the disgruntled customers’ complaints.

These issues don’t phase Robertson, who believes the facilities at Waikaraka are enough to meet the expectations of the show’s organisers.

“The facilities at Bay Park have nothing to do with us,” he said.

“We wouldn’t be running [this show] if we weren’t confident.”

From Robertson’s understanding, the Palmerston North show was definitely cancelled, but the Auckland shows were still to go ahead given how short notice a cancellation would have been.

“There were hundreds thinking the Auckland shows were cancelled and they were furious,” said Robertson.

More than 260 complaints were made after Saturday’s sold-out show at Baypark Stadium in Tauranga, some calling for a refund.

The show was marketed as being a huge, not-to-be-missed event with wild flips and tricks but many attendees took to social media to complain of being disappointed and bored, with some leaving early.

Earlier yesterday, Featherby told the Bay of Plenty Times the tour was now returning to Australia.

“We have cancelled the whole tour,” he said prior to changing his mind.

The show was set to be staged in Auckland for two nights this weekend, then in Palmerston North next weekend.

“We are going home which is what most of the Kiwis want, which is really sad because generations of Kiwi kids will miss out,” he had said.

“I’m sorry.”

Featherby also apologised for disparaging remarks he made about the venue, Baypark Stadium.