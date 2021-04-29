Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|CrimeUpdated

Mongrel Mob members using reformed life of crime for a better future

7 minutes to read
Gang programme in conjunction with police and mentors to turn lives around.

Gang programme in conjunction with police and mentors to turn lives around.

Cira Olivier
By:

Multimedia journalist

Two Mongrel Mob members are hoping to change gang culture from the inside out after a lifetime of crime.

Karl Goldsbury and "Baldy" have both served plenty of jail time but are now working with

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.