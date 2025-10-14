In his report, Coroner Wilton said Benson had mental health difficulties, and had three stints in care between March 2008 and November 2024 for addiction issues, including methamphetamine and cannabis use.

Benson saw clinical psychologists on September 18 and 19, 2024, and appeared to be under “psychological strain of his leadership position in the Mongrel Mob gang”.

He described feeling under “significant pressure” because of the gang hierarchy, his constant decision-making responsibilities, and expectations of loyalty from others.

“He also described an internal dilemma: wanting to exit the gang lifestyle, but recognising he was too deeply involved for a straightforward exit,” Coroner Wilton said.

He told psychologists he was not suicidal at the time.

Afterwards, he was referred to Napier Mental Health and Addiction services to increase his anti-depressants and speak about possibly attending a drug rehabilitation programme, though he later cancelled an appointment in October because he was feeling unwell.

In the two weeks before his death he was smoking methamphetamine, and his partner said she found him trying to end his life, and stopped him.

“At that time, Mr Benson felt overwhelmed and thought people were talking about him and judging him. Mr Benson’s moods were up and down, and night-time was the worst for him.”

On the day he died, his partner said Benson was feeling overwhelmed, but she had seen him far worse than he was on that day.

“Together, they made a list of goals for Mr Benson for the week and a plan for their day to help a friend with her horse paddock and then have a swim,” Coroner Wilton wrote.

After spraying and cleaning up the paddock for some time, Benson left to go home and get his phone, later phoning his partner to say he would stay and do some painting.

Benson’s partner said she had no safety concerns for him when he left the horse paddock, Coroner Wilton said.

“Mr Benson was happy and cheeky when they were in the paddock together and she thought he was okay and just needed time by himself.”

She discovered he was dead about 8pm.

Coroner’s reminder: Help available

Coroner Wilton said he wanted to remind people help was available to them if they were thinking of self-harm, and remind family members and friends that help is available to them too.

“The tragic circumstances of Mr Benson’s death provide an opportunity for me to remind the public of New Zealand that help is available to anyone who is struggling and thinking of harming themselves.”

He said it was important to give these reminders, rather than to criticise anyone.

He urged all people who were aware of someone expressing suicidal thoughts or attempting suicide to call emergency services as soon as possible.

He also provided a list of websites where people could find help, including information from Health New Zealand and the Mental Health Foundation.

Coroner Wilton said if someone had attempted suicide, and their immediate safety was in jeopardy, they should do the following: