Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Mongrel Mob leader Heil Dogg felt ‘trapped in gang position’ before death, coroner finds

RNZ
4 mins to read

Mongrel Mob chapter president Angus Benson - known as Heil Dogg, died by suicide last December, a coroner has found. Photo / Facebook

Mongrel Mob chapter president Angus Benson - known as Heil Dogg, died by suicide last December, a coroner has found. Photo / Facebook

By Ellen O’Dwyer of RNZ

This story discusses suicide.

A prominent Mongrel Mob leader in Napier felt trapped in his position in the gang in the months leading up to his death, a coroner has found.

Coroner Mark Wilton ruled former Mongrel Mob Barbarians’ Napier president,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save