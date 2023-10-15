On Friday evening, police got several calls reporting shootings in Gisborne, which allowed police to respond quickly and be prepared with information, Inspector Paki said - something he wanted more of from the new operation.

On Friday evening, police got several calls reporting shootings in Gisborne, which allowed police to respond quickly and be prepared with information, Inspector Paki said - something he wanted more of from the new operation.

Tensions between the Mongrel Mob and Black Power have flared in recent days, with drive-by shootings and other gun crimes prompting police to launch a new operation, Medial.

Operation Medial lead Inspector Darren Paki said it was “devastating” the gang tensions were impacting the tight-knit community in Tairāwhiti.

One person was shot in the leg in one recent gang incident.

On Friday evening, police got several calls reporting shootings, which allowed police to respond quickly and prepared with information, Paki said - something he wanted more of from the new operation.

“It’s [through] working together with our community [that] we can get on top of this harm and prevent it happening in the first place,” he said.

“Please, if you see anything or anyone suspicious, we want to know about it - see something, say something.”

Medial will include an investigations unit, an organised crime unit and prevention groups. Police said each unit will be headed by experienced staff.

“While investigating criminal activity and holding people to account for their actions is essential, just as important is encouraging our community to report matters to us so we can work together to help keep people safe and feeling safe.”

Local police staff will meet with community leaders and partners in the coming days and weeks to offer reassurance and ask for their continued support.

Paki said the public had an important role to play in Medial: “All information is helpful, and could be the key we need to a fast police response and helping [to] prevent harm from occurring.”

“We take the prevention of harm caused by gangs in our community incredibly seriously, and the public can be reassured we are doing something about it,”