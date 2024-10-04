The Hawke's Bay Rugby Football Union is proudly in the financial black for the 25th straight year, with support from the community and local businesses a big part of the financial success. Photo / NZME
The Hawke’s Bay Rugby Football Union (HBRFU) has just posted a profit for the 25th successive year and, despite a pending $200,000 cut in funding from New Zealand Rugby (NZR), is on a mission to ensure it stays in the black.
That includes the sound use of $2.3 million it receives in sponsorships from businesses and other backers in the region, and funding the community game via $78,000 in annual interest the union gets from the $1m it received as part of the seed capital from NZR’s deal with Silver Lake in 2022.
As other provinces and NZR face financial pressure, HBRFU chief executive Jay Campbell has spoken of how his union is bucking the trend, the importance of provincial rugby, why the Magpies are attracting some of the biggest crowds in the NPC, and why the national body must do more than just think about “teams in black”.
“We’ve just set our 25th profit in a row, which is something we’re immensely proud of,” Campbell said.
Campbell revealed the since-confirmed funding cutback would see the Hawke’s Bay union receive $2m from NZR next season, a drop of $200,000. That came on top of an earlier $100,000 funding cut from the national body in 2024.
“So, we want to be able to ensure that we retain the things that we are doing in the community game,” he said.
“We’re going to have to work smarter to ensure that we can continue to grow the game at all levels and continue to have high-performing Magpies and Tui squad, and [the same] with our other rep teams.”
The financial smarts already shown by the HBRFU include paying off the nearly $2m cost of its impressive HQ and training centre – which includes an indoor sprint track – at Park Island.
The provincial union also opted to invest the $1m it received as part of NZR’s multimillion deal with global private equity firm Silver Lake.
Other provinces used the funding they received to pay down debt or split the initial funding with clubs.
After deciding to invest their sum, the HBRFU is able to share the interest earned on it with the 21 affiliated clubs in the province.
Another factor that has helped HBRFU’s balance sheet has been crowd sizes at Magpies matches at McLean Park.
Attendances pushing towards - and at times exceeding - the 10,000 mark have cheered on the black and white-hooped team in recent seasons, a figure which should be the envy of other NPC provinces and one that even eclipses some Super Rugby matches played in New Zealand in the past two years.
Initiatives to make game day an “event” include a kid’s zone, and the R18 “Bird Cage” where fans can soak up the footy and the sounds of local DJs.
Campbell said there was no “secret ingredient” behind the staunch support for the Magpies, saying the Hawke’s Bay side had a “proud history ... rugby is really relevant here”.
“It’s got a huge following and it’s a true rugby province,” he said.
“Rugby is actually in a really good space here in Hawke’s Bay.”
“New Zealand Rugby, in my mind, needs to think strongly about where the direction of the game is going. It can’t be all about teams in black because the grassroots and the connection to the communities is vital for the survival of the game in the regions.”
Campbell and HBRFU’s planning goes well beyond how they will operate with the six-figure reduction in funding from NZR next year.
It also is looking at how to ensure the sport stays “relevant” in the region in the medium to long term.
That includes expanding the under-85kg weight grade, increasing the option of non-contact rugby into secondary schools in 2025 and growing the base of the female game in the region.
“We’re just trying to get people to have some sort of connection to the game for as long as possible,” Campbell said.
“And that has a spin-off nationally. Are they still going to be an All Black fan in 20 years’ time if they have no connection to the game?