Mokairau Herefords at Whangara rising two-year-old bulls away to new homes in their on farm auction yesterday, with a top price paid of $9000.

Mokairau Herefords at Whangara rising two-year-old bulls away to new homes in their on farm auction yesterday, with a top price paid of $9000.

The Mokairau Poll Hereford stud at Whangara sold 17 out of the 21 rising 2-year-old bulls they put up for sale at auction on the farm yesterday.

The top price of $9000 was paid for a lot purchased by the Holdsworth family of Paringahau Station at Te Karaka.

The sale average across the bulls sold at auction was $5833.

Two of the bulls passed in at auction sold in the yards afterwards.

“There was a handy enough bench of buyers there for the sale,” auctioneer Neville Clark from Carrfields said.

“The bulls were a good line of good quality station bulls,” he said.

Clark said the sale result reflected the way the season has been going. “And the way the beef market is at present.”

Studmaster Peter Reeves said afterwards they have had better years at Mokairau sale-wise.

“But it is what it is, and we’re in it for the long haul.”

The Humphreys family at Wilencote Polled Herefords at Ngatapa put up about 30 of their rising 2-year-old bulls yesterday afternoon, also on farm as usual.

That sale result will be in The Country in the Gisborne Herald on Saturday.







