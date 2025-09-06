Advertisement
Mohammad Maghsoudi appeals conviction, sentence after being caught with hunting knife

Hannah Bartlett
By
Open Justice reporter - Tauranga·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

A man told a judge he was entitled to carry a 12cm hunting knife in his pocket because the Qur’an said he should “keep his weapons with [him]”.

He also told the court he needed the knife to cut his pizza.

Mohammad Shahin Maghsoudi was stopped by police in February

