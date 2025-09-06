She also rejected the existence of a reasonable excuse based on religious grounds.
The New Zealand Bill of Rights Act 1990 states: “Every person has the right to manifest that person’s religion or belief in worship, observance, practice, or teaching, either individually or in community with others, and either in public or in private.”
However, the judge didn’t think that was at play in Maghsoudi’s knife-carrying pursuits.
“It was not expressly articulated by Mr Maghsoudi that he was claiming a religious exception, such as in the case of a Sikh carrying a kirpan,” she said.
A kirpan is a ceremonial sword or dagger carried by baptised Sikhs for religious purposes.
In written submissions, a larger portion of the Qur’an was referred to, which included other references to being armed, including while in prayer.
However, the judge said this passage was not referred to in his evidence, and even if Maghsoudi had been relying on that particular portion of the Qur’an, she found that it did not provide him with a reasonable excuse to carry a knife in the circumstances of the case.
The judge found the charge of possession of a knife without reasonable excuse proved beyond reasonable doubt.
‘The knife is clearly a hunting knife, not an item of cutlery’
Maghsoudi appealed his conviction and sentence on “wide-ranging grounds”, the High Court judgment said.
Much of these involved sovereign citizen-type arguments.
He said the courts had no jurisdiction over him, but “the common law” did; the laws did not apply to him as he did not “consent” to their application; and the offence provision was ineffective because he is a “living man”, not a trust.
He also said he committed no offence as the police had stolen the knife from him and he would sue them for theft.
The High Court judge told him at the hearing that “arguments of this nature are untenable”.
Justice Mathew Downs said there was nothing to suggest the trial judge had erred in her assessment of the “pizza-based excuse”, for which Maghsoudi’s evidence had been “broad” and “bereft of detail”.
“In any event, the knife is clearly a hunting knife, not an item of cutlery. No one could think otherwise given the exhibit.”
On the topic of carrying the knife for religious purposes, Justice Downs also agreed with the trial judge.
“The carrier would need to believe, as a matter of religion, that they needed to carry a knife in the circumstances in question, and carriage of the knife would need to reflect that belief in those circumstances,” he said.
“So, carrying a knife for another reason – say, to use it as weapon – or carrying a knife absent a belief that was required as matter of religion in the circumstances, would not assist a defendant in this context.”
Justice Downs noted Maghsoudi’s testimony didn’t reveal a particular religious affiliation, rather just a general belief in God, and he did not say he was carrying the knife to manifest a religious belief.
“Rather, Mr Maghsoudi said carriage of a knife could be justified by reference to scriptural texts: the Bible, the Qur’an, and Torah.”
Justice Downs also said religious justification based on an open-ended notion of self-defence would not accord with the Crimes Act.
The appeal was dismissed.
Hannah Bartlett is a Tauranga-based Open Justice reporter at NZME. She previously covered court and local government for the Nelson Mail, and before that was a radio reporter at Newstalk ZB.