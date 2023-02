A “moderate” 4.4 magnitude earthquake has shuddered Gisborne residents amid the onslaught of Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo / 123RF

A “moderate” 4.4 magnitude earthquake has shuddered Gisborne residents amid the onslaught of Cyclone Gabrielle.

The earthquake struck 25km west of Gisborne at 7.45pm and at a depth of 25km.

“As if heavy rain and wind isn’t enough,” one Gisborne resident told the Herald.

At least 1154 people reported feeling the quake, some as far as Taupō.