Model, influencer and health advocate Jess Quinn calls for amputee service reform

Michael Morrah
By
Senior investigative reporter·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

The disability advocate and model lost her right leg to cancer as a child.

High-profile women’s health and disability advocate Jess Quinn has added her voice to calls for reform of amputee services in New Zealand, after the Herald revealed amputees were languishing in pain for weeks amid appointment delays and a lack of choice in prosthetic providers.

All amputees are referred to

