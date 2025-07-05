High-profile women’s health and disability advocate Jess Quinn has added her voice to calls for reform of amputee services in New Zealand, after the Herald revealed amputees were languishing in pain for weeks amid appointment delays and a lack of choice in prosthetic providers.
All amputees are referred tothe crown entity Peke Waihanga or the New Zealand Artificial Limb Service (NZALS) which is funded by the Accident Compensation Corporation (ACC).
There are concerns the Government’s monopoly means patients are locked out of seeking alternative care with only a tiny fraction of patients getting ACC approval to see specialists independent of the national provider.
Act health spokesman Todd Stephenson said the Government’s monopoly on services isn’t working.
“No private provider could get away with such poor service. It’s heartbreaking and shows why more choice and competition are urgently needed,” he said.
Stephenson said the Government should still fund artificial limbs, but having more private providers being able to access funding would improve innovation in the sector.
“Private providers would be forced to respond to patients’ needs and concerns, because if they didn’t, people would simply go elsewhere. But with a government monopoly, amputees are stuck with no other option,” he said.
The NZALS currently supports 4734 amputees, including an increasing number of patients every year who need amputations because of diabetes.
However, in recent years it’s also become heavily involved in providing orthotic services – a speciality which focuses on the design and fitting of braces or splints to support the foot or ankle.
The company’s latest annual report shows 17,117 patients received orthotic care from the NZALS in the year to June last year.
NZALS operation costs were just over $37m in the same period – money principally derived from its contracts with ACC, the report said.
Michael Morrah is a senior investigative reporter/team leader at the Herald. He won News Journalist of the Year at the 2025 Voyager Media Awards and has twice been named reporter of the year at the NZ Television Awards. He has been a broadcast journalist for 20 years and joined the Herald’s video team in July 2024.