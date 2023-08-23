Voyager 2023 media awards

Mock cop fits ute with fake police sirens and lights

Otago Daily Times
By Laine Priestley
Photo / 123rf

A mystery driver who fitted their ute with fake police sirens and flashing lights is being sought after the vehicle was spotted ”patrolling” a Dunedin beachside road.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to John Wilson Ocean Dr about 9.30pm yesterday after reports of a white Mazda Bounty ute with fake sirens and lights.

The driver was allegedly travelling along the road with the lights going and siren blaring.

Officers went to the registered owner’s address to speak to him. He said he was not the one driving but declined to give the name of the person who was.

Police served him with a notice to provide further information.

Investigations are ongoing.

