Moa bones stolen from Southland museum

Moa bones have been stolen from a Southland museum.
A police spokesperson said the bones were stolen from Gunn's Camp, a historic camp and museum on the Hollyford Rd, Milford Sound.
The facility has been closed since being substantially damaged in last year's floods.
After the floods, possibly between July 19 and August 5, some moa bones have been taken from the museum.
They are described as the hip, leg and foot bones, held together by wire.
Police are appealing to the public for any information. If you know anything, contact police on 105 and quoting file number 210806/9161.