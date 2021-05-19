MMA fighter Fau Vake clings to life as young daughter stays bedside

A 3-year-old girl is waiting for her daddy to wake up.
Mixed martial arts fighter Fau Vake remains in a critical condition in Auckland City Hospital this afternoon, as his family and friends gather to support him.
Among those staying by the 25-year-old's side at this time is his young daughter.
Family spokesman and MMA trainer Mike Angove told the Herald: "He is extremely well liked and loved - and he's got a daughter at his bedside.
"There's been an excess of 100 people by his bedside the last few days."
Vake has been in a critical condition since he was rushed to hospital in the early hours of Sunday morning; after he was injured in an incident on Symonds St, central Auckland.
It is alleged Vake fell to the ground after being hit from behind while waiting for a taxi to go home.
Police and St John paramedics were called to the scene - near the intersection of Khyber Pass Rd and Newton Rd - at 2.55am.
At the hospital today, Angove described the huge support Vake and his family had been receiving from friends and the wider public since the incident.
Vake family still grieving father's recent death
He acknowledged that there remained hope for a miracle for a young man whose family are still grieving the death of their father and husband a few months ago.
"Speaking to his mother, she talked about Fau and his commitment to family.
"That's who he is," Angove said.
Four men have been charged in relation to the incident. Three of the men are aged 29. The fourth is 32.
Read More
- MMA fighter Fau Vake waiting for a taxi before incident that has left him fighting for his life...
- Young MMA fighter Fau Vake is 'alive and still fighting' after attack in Auckland - NZ Herald
- 'I am distraught': Israel Adesanya calls for 'coward punch laws' after fellow MMA fighter attac...
- Mission Bay brawl: Student tells of horror scenes as scores of drunk Auckland teens violently c...
- Auckland CBD taxi attack: Two men hospitalised with stab wounds linked to bloody Vincent Street...
The charges they face range from common assault, two counts of assaulting with intent to injure and wounding with intent and injuring with intent.
Police are continuing their inquiries into the circumstances of the incident.
However, they are not looking for anyone else in relation to it.