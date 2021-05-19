MMA fighter Fau Vake clings to life as young daughter stays bedside

MMA fighter Fau Vake remains in a critical condition in Auckland City Hospital. Photos / Supplied (inset) and Hayden Woodward

A 3-year-old girl is waiting for her daddy to wake up.

Mixed martial arts fighter Fau Vake remains in a critical condition in Auckland City Hospital this afternoon, as his family and friends gather to support him.

Among those staying by the 25-year-old's side at this time is his young daughter.

Family spokesman and MMA trainer Mike Angove told the Herald: "He is extremely well liked and loved - and he's got a daughter at his bedside.

"There's been an excess of 100 people by his bedside the last few days."

Vake has been in a critical condition since he was rushed to hospital in the early hours of Sunday morning; after he was injured in an incident on Symonds St, central Auckland.

It is alleged Vake fell to the ground after being hit from behind while waiting for a taxi to go home.

A policeman guards the scene where Fau Vake was critically injured in an incident on Symonds St, Auckland, at the weekend. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police and St John paramedics were called to the scene - near the intersection of Khyber Pass Rd and Newton Rd - at 2.55am.

At the hospital today, Angove described the huge support Vake and his family had been receiving from friends and the wider public since the incident.

Vake family still grieving father's recent death

He acknowledged that there remained hope for a miracle for a young man whose family are still grieving the death of their father and husband a few months ago.

"Speaking to his mother, she talked about Fau and his commitment to family.

Fau Vake, 25, was critically injured in an incident in central Auckland on Sunday morning. Photo / Supplied

"That's who he is," Angove said.

Four men have been charged in relation to the incident. Three of the men are aged 29. The fourth is 32.

The charges they face range from common assault, two counts of assaulting with intent to injure and wounding with intent and injuring with intent.

Police are continuing their inquiries into the circumstances of the incident.

However, they are not looking for anyone else in relation to it.