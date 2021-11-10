Mittens on the move: Wellington's celebrity cat eyeing a shift to Auckland

Mittens the cat is a Wellington personality. Photo / Facebook

The family of Mittens, a treasured cat beloved by Wellingtonians, is selling up in the capital to move to Auckland.

Mittens, once referred to as "King Floof of Cuba", is famous for wandering around the central city and making himself at home wherever he pleases.

The cat has been known to frequent Wellington's night life, having once walked into a strip club and on another occasion sat on the counter of a Cuba St bar until 2am watching people have drinks.

Once he also sat on the lap of one customer receiving a haircut at a salon in town.

His home on The Terrace is on the market and listed with Tommy's Real Estate.

The 230m sq four-bedroom house is designed by iconic architect Gray Young. The location is described as only a few minutes walk down The Terrace to the Central Business District, or down Ghuznee St to the restaurant and cafe hub of Cuba St.

Owner Silvio Bruinsma said he was not in a position to comment on the move at this stage, but the Herald understands the family is looking to shift to Auckland.

Bruinsma has since posted on Mittens' Facebook page confirming the family will be moving to Auckland over the coming holiday period.

"This is for personal reasons and is the right move for our family but I do appreciate this will come as a shock to some of you."

Mittens pictured with owner Silvio Bruinsma (left), while Wellington Mayor Andy Foster reads aloud a certificate outlining the civic honours bestowed on the cat. Photo / WCC

Bruinsma said when the family first relocated to the capital, he never would have expected the journey it would take Mittens on.

"Mittens is now 64 in cat years (he is a 12 years old) and some of you may have noticed he has slowed down a bit which is certainly well earned. He is as inquisitive, caring and a great companion as always."

Mittens is a wonderful example of social bridging and has brought people from all walks a life together, Bruinsma said.

"We will see what chapters Mittens' writes in the next stage of his life in the Wondrous adventures of Mittens."

Mayor Andy Foster said the council has been made aware of the move.

"I think everybody is going to be really sad to see our favourite feline heading off for new adventures and he's obviously brought a lot of people a lot of joy over the time he and his family have been in Wellington.

"He does have the Key to the City so he's welcome back at any time."

Last year Mittens was awarded Wellington's highest honour.

Mittens was once brought in by Sergeant Janine Davie and assisted police in investigating allegations he was seen nonchalantly crossing the road at the city's library. Photo / NZ Police

At a small ceremony Foster, who was wearing the mayoral chains for the auspicious occasion, presented Mittens with the Key to the City.

Mittens joined the ranks of previous recipients including triple-centurion cricketer Brendon McCullum, Sir Peter Jackson and Sir Richard Taylor.

Foster said Mittens would get to keep the key.

"I understand that Mittens and his family are keen to keep the memento as a remembrance of something that was quite special."

Once Mittens' frolics caught up with him, when he was detained by police after being seen nonchalantly crossing the road by the city's library.

Mittens spotted sitting at a location in Cuba St one evening. Photo / Facebook

He was asked to accompany police for questioning and had his details checked, but was released without charge and let go with a warning to be safe when crossing the roads.

On another occasion he tried to enter a Covid-19 managed isolation facility in Wellington with guards stationed at the gate having to shoo him away.

Mittens hit the headlines when he was seen being put in a car and driven away at night.

The feline was reported safe shortly after and Bruinsma said the person who had taken him against his will called to apologise.

"These young individuals saw Mittens, got excited, jumped out of their car, grabbed him with the idea of taking him back to their flat - maybe to post selfies, I don't know - which is really a massive error in judgment."

Mittens has also been immortalised in song with the hit single Mittens - Official Song.

It reached No 1 across all genres on the iTunes Charts.

Co-written by 2020 Children's Tui Award Finalist Chris Sanders and Natalie Conaty, the song also reached the top 10 in Australia, Canada and the US iTunes charts.