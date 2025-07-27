Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Mitre 10 Mega fire: West Auckland store to reopen for business

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

Fire crews rushed the Mitre 10 Mega in Westgate on Saturday night after reports of a fire. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Fire crews rushed the Mitre 10 Mega in Westgate on Saturday night after reports of a fire. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A Mitre 10 Mega store in West Auckland will reopen barely 24 hours after a fire drew a huge emergency response from across the city on Saturday night.

Fire crews from all around Auckland responded to a blaze in Westgate at 7pm on June 26.

“Fortunately the fire ... was

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save