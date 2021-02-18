Missing woman: Serious concerns for 20-year-old last seen in Wairoa, police say

Chelsea Nicholas, 20, was last seen near the Wairoa Mobil shortly after 10pm Thursday. Photo / NZ Police

Police have serious concerns about the safety of a young woman from Wairoa reported missing on Thursday night.

Police are appealing to the public for help with information relating to 20-year-old Chelsea Nicholas, who was reported missing on Thursday night.

Nicholas was last seen near the Wairoa Mobil shortly after 10pm.

She may be with Conway Te Whaiti, 23, who is believed to be driving a maroon 1997 Honda Odyssey. Photo / NZ Police

She may be with 23-year-old Conway Te Whaiti, who is believed to be driving a maroon 1997 Honda Odyssey with the registration CEU106.

Police and her family hold serious concerns for her safety.

Anyone with information relating to the two or who has seen the vehicle described since 10pm is asked to contact 111 immediately and quote event number P045550002.