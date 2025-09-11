Detective Senior Sergeant Martin Friend said no piece of information is too small to find her and thanked members of the public who have already come forward with information about the 25-year-old.

“Police do not believe Te Anihana is a victim of foul play, however, with no confirmed sightings of her since August 21 we do hold grave concerns for her safety.”

Reports of her having travelled to Northland or the South Island are being followed up by police.

“The inquiry team is working hard and thoroughly investigating all the information received,” Friend said.

“Our focus is on finding Te Anihana and resolving this matter for her whānau.”

Her mother Catherine Anderson, alongside police, spoke to media last week.

Missing woman Te Anihana Pomana. Photo / Police

“We’re here because we’re determined to find her,” said Anderson, who travelled to Auckland to look for her daughter.

“Someone must have seen her.

“We want to find her and take her home and keep her safe.

“As a mother, I’m appealing to anyone who has any information about Te Anihana to contact the police.

“Te Anihana, if you see this, we all love you and we miss you. Please let us know that you’re okay.”

Anderson described Pomana as a much-loved daughter, sister, aunt, niece, friend and mokopuna.

Police said she had no known associates in central Auckland.

Timeline of Te Anihana Pomana’s known movements