Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Missing woman search continues three weeks after Auckland hotel disappearance

Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Te Anihana's Mother and Detective Senior Sergeant speak to media regarding ongoing appeals to locate the missing 25-year-old woman, Te Anihana Pomana. Video / Annaleise Shortland

The search for a woman last seen at a central Auckland hotel continues three weeks after her disappearance.

Te Anihana Pomana, 25, was last seen leaving SkyCity Hotel at 5.06am on August 21 and headed down Victoria St.

Police said she was wearing a long-sleeved white top, white trousers and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save