Missing woman Becky Davies was last seen with five men near Britomart in central Auckland. Photo / Supplied

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Missing woman Becky Davies was last seen with five men near Britomart in central Auckland. Photo / Supplied

Concerns are growing for a young woman who was last seen with a group of men near a central Auckland train station early this morning.

Becky Davies has been missing since about 1am, according to a social media post by her sister.

“She was last seen near Britomart with a group of about five men in their mid twenties.”

The sister said a missing persons report has been filed with police, and asked for any information that could aid the search for Davies.

“We are very concerned for her well being.”