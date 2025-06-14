Missing woman Becky Davies was last seen with five men near Britomart in central Auckland. Photo / Supplied
Concerns are growing for a young woman who was last seen with a group of men near a central Auckland train station early this morning.
Becky Davies has been missing since about 1am, according to a social media post by her sister.
“She was last seen near Britomart with
a group of about five men in their mid twenties.”
The sister said a missing persons report has been filed with police, and asked for any information that could aid the search for Davies.
“We are very concerned for her well being.”