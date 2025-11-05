Burt, Boden and Cody Boyes were all found guilty of murder.
Burt and Boden were also found guilty of other violence, kidnapping and drug charges.
Korina Boyes was found not guilty of murder and the lesser alternative charge of manslaughter.
She was found guilty of a charge of injuring with intent to injure.
All four offenders will be sentenced on Wednesday, December 17.
During the trial, Crown prosecutors Andrew McRae and Shawn McManus told the jury that after Moana’s mother died on December 20, 2021, Korina Boyes picked him up and drove him to Kelceys Bush, near Waimate, on the pretence of walking Boyes’ dog together.
There, Burt and Boden were lying in wait.
The court heard that months earlier, Moana and an associate had allegedly stolen meth and cash totalling about $60,000 from a car belonging to Burt in Oamaru.
Soon after the theft, Moana’s associate was“battered” by Boden and some other men. They dragged him into a car before dropping him in a gravel pit outside Oamaru.
The Crown said Moana was next on the list for payback.