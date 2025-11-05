Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Missing Waimate man Anaru Moana: 3 men found guilty of murder

Anna Leask
Senior Journalist - crime and justice·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Defence lawyers for four accused argue the Crown can’t prove a gun taken to a planned attack was used to kill him, reports Jazlyn Whales. Video / Herald NOW

A jury has returned verdicts in the trial of four people accused of murdering Waimata man Anaru Moana in 2021 and dumping his body in the Waitaki River.

Hayden Douglas Burt, Aaron Boden and siblings Cody Boyes and Korina Boyes were jointly charged with murdering Moana.

Anaru Moana was last seen in December 2021. Police believe he was murdered. Photo / Supplied
Anaru Moana was last seen in December 2021. Police believe he was murdered. Photo / Supplied

All four

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save