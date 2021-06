The hunters have been missing since Tuesday night. Photo / File

The search for two missing hunters in the Tokoroa area has been called off.

A police media spokeswoman confirmed the men had been in contact with police and were safe and well.

The pair were making their way home this afternoon, she said.

Two men, believed to be from Tokoroa, were reported missing on Wednesday morning after they were due back on Tuesday night.

Earlier, police had called for information on a white ute to help with the search.