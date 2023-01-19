18 January 2023 | One person has died and a search is underway for another person missing after a water incident at a Coromandel beach. Video / Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust

A rāhui was put in place yesterday at Ōpoutere Beach as searches for a missing teenager continue.

Six people out of a group of seven were seen waving their arms for help on Wednesday around 11.25am and pulled from the water but one was unable to be retrieved.

A mass search continued yesterday, with a fixed-winged aircraft used as well as people along the shoreline and on the water.

Whangamatā Police Acting Senior Sergeant Will Hamilton said “a number of people, services and resources” had been involved in the search throughout the day yesterday.

“Unfortunately, we have yet to find the missing person.

“The search area is extensive and complex. Everyone involved is focused on bringing this person home. The search has been paused for the day and will resume [this] morning.

“We ask that anyone who finds items of interest on the coastline to please hand them into police at Whangamatā Police Station.

“Our thoughts are with the whānau at this difficult time.”

It comes as a longtime Ōpoutere resident believes the death of a man yesterday could have been prevented if his plea for lifeguard patrols there had been heeded.

Phillip Ratcliffe was disappointed his requests to Surf Life Saving New Zealand to have patrols at the beach had been ignored.

One person has died and a search is under way for another person missing after the water incident at Opoutere Beach near Whangamatā. Photo / Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust

Ratcliffe has been going to the Coromandel beach for over 50 years and said the “sleepy little beach village” between Pāuanui and Whangamatā has become a popular summer holiday spot attracting hundreds a day over the past five years.

“You take one step ... [at Ōpoutere] and you’re in a pothole and within seconds you’re 30 metres away from where you were standing and unable to touch the bottom,” he said.”

After witnessing a near-drowning incident involving a teenager, Ratcliffe reached out to Surf Lifesaving New Zealand in July.

He hoped to start a conversation about how they, the locals and the campground could work together to have a lifeguard patrol on the beach - even just for the summer period.

However, Ratcliffe never got a response from the organisation.

He was left feeling even more disappointed hearing a man died yesterday and a teenager was still missing.

Surf Life Saving New Zealand national manager Andy Kent said they had seen the email but it got “lots of requests” to patrol areas.

“It all comes back to money and resources, and there’s a real process to determine where to patrol, and [setup costs] for clubs,” Kent said.

“Our volunteer capacity, which our organisation is founded on, is not able to patrol every area we get a request for. Every year we apply to councils for support and it’s up to them to help us.”