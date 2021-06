Police confirmed Shonteziar was found "safe and well" this morning. Photo / File

A 12-year-old Tauranga girl has been found safe and well six days after she went missing.

Police appealed to the public for information on Shonteziar's whereabouts yesterday.

She had been missing from her home since June 18.

Police confirmed she was found "safe and well" this morning.