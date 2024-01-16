Police visit Golriz Ghahraman’s home as investigations continue, the terrifying moment a prowler is caught on camera and Kiwis flock to book their next getaway in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Three days after a man went missing while swimming at Whangaparāoa Peninsula in north Auckland, police are continuing to search the area and are appealing for information from the public.

Emergency services were called to Gulf Harbour Marina on Sunday evening when the man was spotted facing difficulty in the water.

He was seen getting into the sea from the rock breakwater near the entrance to the marina between 8pm and 9pm.

Police and Coastguard have been searching the immediate area since.

Police asked anyone who saw a man swimming out from the breakwater to contact them on 105 and quote file 240115/5339.



