Missing persons: 14-year-old girl missing from Hamilton
NZ Herald
Hamilton Police are urgently seeking help from the public to find a teenage girl who has disappeared after getting on a bus.
Nicola, known as Paige, was reported missing from her home address in Huntington, Hamilton City about 4.30pm this afternoon, a police spokesperson said.
The 14-year-old was
last seen getting on a bus on Hukanui Rd about 11.30am.
Police and Paige’s family have concerns for her welfare and would like to find her as soon as possible.