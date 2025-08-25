NZ Herald Afternoon Update | Loafers Lodge murder trial begins in Wellington, man dies after sand dune collapse, and Luxon happy to delay police recruitment.

Hamilton Police are urgently seeking help from the public to find a teenage girl who has disappeared after getting on a bus.

Nicola, known as Paige, was reported missing from her home address in Huntington, Hamilton City about 4.30pm this afternoon, a police spokesperson said.

The 14-year-old was last seen getting on a bus on Hukanui Rd about 11.30am.

Hamilton Police are seeking help from the public to find a missing teenage girl. Photo / NZ Police

Police and Paige’s family have concerns for her welfare and would like to find her as soon as possible.