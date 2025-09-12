“He passed away when he was 21, and he loved to swim in the river. That was one of his favourite pastimes, which is why we placed his chair there.
“He was a good guy,” she said.
McKay said she looked forward to having the chair back and often used to visit Jack’s chair on her lunch break, but its new location is yet to be decided.
“The chair will come home for a while, and we’ll get him sanded and sorted and then, you know, he might like a different location now, so we’ll see.”
She thanked the family who found his chair, the Kāpiti Coast District Council, which helped remove the chair from the beach, the Golden Bay community, for helping it go “viral”, and the local trucking firm.
