Jack Robertson’s missing memorial seat was discovered on Waikanae Beach, Kāpiti Coast.

“I’d like to say how special it is that Jack has ended up facing Kāpiti Island, which is where his grandparents are buried, at the cemetery in Waikanae,” she said.

“He’s come to say hello.

“It’s remarkable. It’s amazing. Like, very emotional.”

Before it was swept away, the special seat sat on a local farmer’s land, McKay said.

She said the farmer told her the flooding in July was “unprecedented” because the floodwaters reached the chair that was perched on high land.

“Jack’s chair was quite high; he’s never seen the water come up that high, and off he went on his adventure.”

Robertson’s sister-in-law made a desperate Facebook post on July 14, sharing the news that the bench was swept away in the terrible floods that hit the region.

They received a message from a family who discovered the chair and googled the name on the plaque, and the “missing chair” post popped up.

“I had a feeling it might [be found] like I thought that Jack was just off on another adventure.

“I didn’t think he’d travel that far, though,” McKay said.

She said a local trucking firm is going to bring his chair back to the family.

McKay said she looked forward to having the chair back and often used to visit Jack’s chair on her lunch break, but its new location is yet to be decided.

“The chair will come home for a while, and we’ll get him sanded and sorted and then, you know, he might like a different location now, so we’ll see.”

She thanked the family who found his chair, the Kāpiti Coast District Council, which helped remove the chair from the beach, the Golden Bay community, for helping it go “viral”, and the local trucking firm.

