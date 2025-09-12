Advertisement
Missing memorial seat found across Cook Strait after being washed out to sea in Tasman floods

Natasha Gordon
Live News Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

A young man’s memorial seat was miraculously discovered months after being swept out to sea in the severe Tasman flooding, despite being bolted to a concrete pad.

This morning, 21-year-old Jack Robertson’s memorial seat was spotted hundreds of kilometres away on the Kāpiti Coast, after it disappeared in early July

