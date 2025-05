The new pope is celebrated worldwide as Auckland closes it's war memorial museum for asbestos cleaning. Video / NZ Herald

A Masterton man missing since May 4 has been found dead by a Search and Rescue team this morning.

John Rafferty, 73, was the subject of an extensive search after he was last seen at Masterton Railway Station on Sunday.

CCTV images showed him leaving on foot without boarding a train.

A helicopter assisted in the search for Rafferty, who did not have a cellphone or wallet with him when he disappeared.