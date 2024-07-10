During the reward period, Cat - the mother of Ember, Maverick and Jayda Phillips - pleaded for help to find her children, in a video released by police.

It was the first time she had spoken publicly since the family disappeared in December 2021.

The video was released the day Jayda, the eldest child, turned 11, with her mum pleading for fugitive dad Tom to “bring my babies home”.

“They are just innocent children, they do not deserve to be treated this way. They do not deserve the life that is being provided to them right now,” she said, adding that what Phillips was doing was “not okay”.

The Herald can reveal police did not pay Cat to speak out.

In an Official Information Act request, most of which was declined, police said it “does not pay people to do media appeals and police did nothing to encourage the mother to speak out”.

“A media appeal had previously been discussed with the mother, and it was her decision to do this once the reward was posted.”

In the same response, police revealed it wasn’t just the children’s mother they had approached, confirming other members of Tom Phillips’ family had been spoken to about “doing a media appeal for information”.

“However, due to privacy and as this is part of an ongoing investigation, police cannot comment on who that is.”

In her video, Cat said “My babies deserve better. I am just a mother standing here in front of the world begging you here to help me bring my babies home.

“Please, if anybody has any information at all, call the police.”

On the day of the video, acting Detective Inspector Andrew Saunders said police “are committed to getting a result as soon as possible”.

The mother released a letter on social media, a day later, which she claims was written by Tom Phillips. It is unclear when the letter itself was written.

The letter stated: “I don’t know what to say or do to help you forgive me”.

It ends saying: “I know I used to make you happy, I know I can make you happy again if you let me. We get on so well most of the time and we are an awesome couple. We have an awesome family and that’s worth fighting for”.

In the week before the mother’s appeal, officers had been conducting police checkpoints around the rural Waikato town. Motorists were stopped by police, with licenses checked and questions asked.

The police Eagle helicopter had scoured the region, and residents were informed there would be an increased police presence in the area.

The response was scaled back after the reward period expired.

Saunders said police would continue to have a dedicated investigation team assessing information and conducting follow-up enquiries.

Police confirmed more than 150 reports of information were made throughout the appeal period, via phone, email, or in-person to officers.

“As a result of our enquiries we have identified over 50 reports that we think are worthy of consideration and which are being investigated further,” Saunders said, as the reward period wrapped up.

He confirmed officers were focusing on “several locations of interest in Western Waikato”.

In an update to the Herald today, police said the investigation team is continuing to assess new information.

“The last sighting that police believe was Tom Phillips was 2 November 2023 from CCTV the attempted burglary at Piopio store,” police said.

Police are looking for Tom Phillips after the wanted man and one of his children were captured on CCTV smashing the window of a business in Piopio. Photo / NZ Police

Security footage from the most recent sighting shows a man, believed to be Phillips with a younger person breaking into the Piopio store in camouflage attire. The store’s alarm was set off in the early hours of the morning.

A red quad bike was reported stolen from a Marokopa Road property the day before.

Police said the latest phase of the investigation has been about “appealing to the community - including people that we believe are assisting Tom - and asking them to do the right thing and tell us what you know”.

“Information reported to police during this latest phase will inform further enquiries and help narrow any potential search area.”

Responding to questions, police told NZME they “have remained in regular contact with the family throughout the investigation, including discussing whether they wanted to issue an appeal”.

When asked why other family members had not yet appeared in a public appeal like the mother did, police said they “can’t comment on behalf of other family members,” but continue to be in “regular contact with all parties involved”.

Those with “credible” and “current” information are asked to contact police, or email op.curly@police.govt.nz with any tips.

