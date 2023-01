More heavy rain on the way for Gisborne, how many Kiwis are opting to drive an EV and flight data retrieved at Nepal plane crash site in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A man who went missing in the water in Whangamatā yesterday evening has died after he was unable to be revived.

A police spokesperson said emergency services responded to a report of a man missing near the estuary, shortly after 6pm.

“A rescue helicopter located the man, but sadly he was unable to be revived.

“Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones.”

The death would be referred to the Coroner, the spokesperson said.