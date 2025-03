A devastating earthquake shook Myanmar and surrounding countries late last night. The NZ health sector continues to struggle, Israel continues bombing Israel despite ceasefire.

Police are seeking the public’s help to find a missing woman who was last seen at her home in Hamilton on Friday.

Raumiria was reported missing from her home in the Grandview Heights area.

Police say Raumiria was last seen wearing a dark grey Star Wars T-shirt with “Mandalorian” written on it, light grey trackpants, and white New Balance sneakers.

Raumiria has been reported missing from her home in Grandview Heights, Hamilton. Photo / NZ Police

Police said her family are concerned for her welfare and would like to find her as soon as possible.