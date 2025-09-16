Kawau Rescue skipper Thelma Wilson said the Police Eagle helicopter had located the diver north of the island.
She said the diver was spotted swimming on the surface, making no headway.
The Eagle remained overhead, and the diver flashed his torch to guide rescuers.
The Kawau Coastguard retrieved the diver about 10pm.
“We boarded him via the stern ladder, and the crew did a great job checking him over for hypothermia and exhaustion, however, he was in remarkably good shape for the amount of time he’d been trying to get back to shore.
“He was well equipped and had a good, warm wetsuit,” she said.
The man was returned to his concerned friends, waiting at Leigh Wharf.
Wilson said the rescue took nearly two hours.
The man had been missing for about 90 minutes before rescuers were alerted.
“I think the statistics tell that, when you’ve got divers lost, that sometimes the end isn’t quite as satisfactory as that,” Steinkamp said.