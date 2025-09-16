Kawau Coastguard president Paul Steinkamp told the Herald they received a callout just after 9pm.

“We had what we call an urgent page, which means that there’s potentially life in danger,” Steinkamp said.

He understood the diver became separated from a group of people in the dark.

“He was an experienced diver. He was certainly well kitted out. He didn’t panic and basically, he did all the right things.”

Kawau Rescue skipper Thelma Wilson said the Police Eagle helicopter had located the diver north of the island.

She said the diver was spotted swimming on the surface, making no headway.

Kawau Volunteer Coastguard received an urgent callout last night just after 9pm, to a missing diver at Goat Island marine reserve. Photo / Kawau Volunteer Coastguard

The Eagle remained overhead, and the diver flashed his torch to guide rescuers.

The Kawau Coastguard retrieved the diver about 10pm.

“We boarded him via the stern ladder, and the crew did a great job checking him over for hypothermia and exhaustion, however, he was in remarkably good shape for the amount of time he’d been trying to get back to shore.

“He was well equipped and had a good, warm wetsuit,” she said.

The man was returned to his concerned friends, waiting at Leigh Wharf.

Wilson said the rescue took nearly two hours.

The man had been missing for about 90 minutes before rescuers were alerted.

“I think the statistics tell that, when you’ve got divers lost, that sometimes the end isn’t quite as satisfactory as that,” Steinkamp said.

“I think it was a really good job last night that we all worked together and we saved his life.”

