Jason Kauta has been missing since going fishing on Sunday. Photos / Tourism Eastland / Supplied

Jason Kauta has been missing since going fishing on Sunday. Photos / Tourism Eastland / Supplied

A chilly bin believed to belong to missing eastern Bay of Plenty fisherman Jason Kauta has been found washed ashore.

Police said a Coastguard aircraft today spotted the bin on Whale Island, off the coast of Whakatāne.

The 100-litre white chilly bin had washed up since Tuesday's search of the area.

It is believed to belong to the Tōrere fisherman, police said.

"Police Search and Rescue and Coastguard located the item using a drone, due to sea conditions making it inaccessible."

Land Search and rescue personnel and Surf Life Saving will continue searching the coastline tomorrow.

Kauta went fishing off Tōrere in his orange and white dinghy on Sunday morning and has not returned. Poor weather and sea conditions have hampered the search.

Police continue to ask people who may be on the shoreline from Tōrere to Maketu to be vigilant and report any sighting of a red tote tank, wooden oars and a yellow life jacket by contacting Police on 105 quoting file number 220418/0391.