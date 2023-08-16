Twelve-year-old Auckland girl Maria Mino was last seen at her home on Maugham Drive in Bucklands Beach on Friday, August 11. Photo / Supplied

Police and family are searching for a young girl, who was last seen with an older male almost a week ago.

Twelve-year-old Auckland girl Maria Mino was last seen at her home on Maugham Drive in Bucklands Beach on Friday, August 11.

“Police believe Maria is most likely with her older boyfriend in the West Auckland or Auckland CBD area,” police said.

“Maria’s family and police have concerns for her welfare and ask anyone who sights Maria to contact police as soon as possible on 111.”

Anyone with information on Maria’s whereabouts should contact police on 105, quoting file number: 280812/5064.

Information can also be provided via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.



