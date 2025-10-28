Advertisement
Missed opportunity? Questions over Labour’s capital gains tax policy – The Front Page

Chelsea Daniels
The Front Page podcast host·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Infometrics economist Brad Olsen discusses Labour's new tax policy. Video / NZ Herald

Labour has announced what some are describing as a “watered-down” version of a capital gains tax.

This targeted 28% tax would affect profit made after July 2027 from selling a commercial or residential property, excluding the family home.

It would also not apply to farms, KiwiSaver, shares, business assets, inheritances

