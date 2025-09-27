Advertisement
Miss New Zealand beauty pageant accused of racism, bullying and rigging

Investigative reporter·NZ Herald·
11 mins to read

Miss NZ 2024 finalists with winner Samantha Poole in the middle.

Several young women are accusing the Miss New Zealand beauty pageant of racism and fattism. But the franchise holder rejects this, and says it’s about survival of the fittest and you have to have guts or you’ll be pushed into the corner. Carolyne Meng-Yee reports.

Three former beauty queens

