The Ministry of Education is reminding staff and parents about measles immunity.

A Ministry of Education bulletin with information for the sector and families is raising red flags about childhood immunisation rates.

“Aotearoa is at very high risk of a measles outbreak and not enough of us are immune,” the ministry’s bulletin warns.

It adds local childhood immunisation rates are declining.

“Low immunity and the close contact nature of education settings means one infected person could quickly expose and spread measles to many others, starting an outbreak that could be hard to control,” the ministry added.

In a 12-month reporting period ending March 31, data from Health New Zealand Te Whatu Ora shows only 64.3% of babies were fully immunised for their age when turning 6 months’ old. At one year, immunisation coverage increased to 84.2% - but dropped for those who reached the 18-month milestone, to 64.2%.