Ministry of Education warns NZ at high risk of measles outbreak due to childhood immunisation rates

Azaria Howell
By
Wellington Reporter, Newstalk ZB·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read
The Ministry of Education is reminding staff and parents about measles immunity.

A Ministry of Education bulletin with information for the sector and families is raising red flags about childhood immunisation rates.

“Aotearoa is at very high risk of a measles outbreak and not enough of us are immune,” the ministry’s bulletin warns.

It adds local childhood immunisation rates are declining.

“Low immunity and the close contact nature of education settings means one infected person could quickly expose and spread measles to many others, starting an outbreak that could be hard to control,” the ministry added.

In a 12-month reporting period ending March 31, data from Health New Zealand Te Whatu Ora shows only 64.3% of babies were fully immunised for their age when turning 6 months’ old. At one year, immunisation coverage increased to 84.2% - but dropped for those who reached the 18-month milestone, to 64.2%.

Health New Zealand states that high immunisation coverage protects individuals and communities.

The ministry alert says being immune is important for everyone’s safety, as people can be infectious before they develop measles symptoms and know they’re sick.

Those who are not immune or are unsure are told their best protection is two doses of the MMR vaccine.

In April, a briefing from the Public Health Communication Centre warned the number of children susceptible to measles was increasing each month. It said New Zealand was “close to the tipping point” in relation to prior measles epidemics.

Dr Oz Mansoor said in the centre briefing that 95% coverage was required to stop spread.

The most up-to-date Health New Zealand data puts immunisation coverage for children at 24 months of age at 77.8%.

The latest data shows Northland has the lowest immunisation coverage for those aged 24 months at 66.9% - just over two-thirds of children who reached the age milestone.

The Bay of Plenty, Hawke’s Bay, Lakes District, MidCentral, Tairāwhiti, Waikato, and West Coast districts all joined Northland in being below the nationwide average for fully immunised children at 24 months.

Immunisation rates among children have been seen as dangerously low, in a study by the University of Otago released last year.

Azaria Howell is a Wellington-based multimedia reporter with an eye across the region. She joined NZME in 2022 and has a keen interest in city council decisions, public service agency reform and transport.

