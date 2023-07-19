The Ministry of Education will reinstate Eskdale School's rebuild in its entirety after a decision to downscale it. Photo / Paul Taylor

The Ministry of Education will reinstate Eskdale School's rebuild in its entirety after a decision to downscale it. Photo / Paul Taylor

The Ministry of Education has reversed its controversial decision to drastically downsize a rebuild promised to Eskdale School.

The 300-pupil primary school hit received approval for a rebuild in 2019 which included eight new classrooms, an administration area and a multi-purpose sports court.

The work was frozen in early June and the ministry informed the board verbally at the end of June the plans had changed and ordered a stop to all work, despite the school not having any restrictions on rebuilding after Cyclone Gabrielle.

Eskdale School chairman Glenn Bond said he learned at a meeting with Ministry of Education staff on Wednesday afternoon they had decided to reinstate the project in its entirety.

“It was great. We were ready to launch the next stage of our campaign, but I am delighted to say we didn’t have to,” Bond said.

“I was hopeful. I felt like the pressure we had brought to bear over the past couple of weeks was significant, and we just knew we had support from every angle.”

He said work was expected to restart in about three weeks, but there were no specific plans for any celebrations at the school.

“It was an avoidable situation and we regret having to go through it at all, but we are relieved it is done now and we can get back with some optimism about what the future holds.”

Bond emphasised that the controversial decision to downsize the rebuild appeared to be bureaucratic rather than political.

“The powers that be within the Government and the voices outside the Government had the same view about this, so it wasn’t about the political will, it was just about turning over a bureaucratic decision.”

Bond shared the news online in an enthusiastic post on Eskdale School’s social media.

“Wahooooooo!!!!!!!! I’d like to acknowledge the support we have received over these difficult few weeks. We have enjoyed unwavering support from across the community, from both sides of politics, from both conservative and progressive media outlets, from commercial entities and trade unions,” his post said.

“We have also had strong and vocal allies within Government, from the local to the highest levels of power.”

Hawke’s Bay Today has approached the Ministry of Education for comment.

James Pocock joined Hawke’s Bay Today in 2021 and writes breaking news and features, with a focus on environment, local government and post-cyclone issues in the region. He has a keen interest in finding the bigger picture in research and making it more accessible to audiences. He lives in Napier. james.pocock@nzme.co.nz.