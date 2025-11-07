Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Ministry grants Gloriavale school seven more days to justify staying open

Neil Reid
Senior reporter·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Child psychologist Sara Chatwin on the emotional impact if Gloriavale’s school is shut - and how those children could adapt to life outside. Video / Herald Now

Gloriavale has been given a seven-day extension to provide education officials with a response why the religious commune’s private school should be allowed to remain open.

The Ministry of Education (MOE) last month put Gloriavale on notice that its school was on the brink of closure based on “serious concerns”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save