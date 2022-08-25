Minister sends warning to unruly freedom campers through new bill

The restrictions on those who could camp overnight were being suggested to reduce the "unfair burden" placed on communities by people who flouted the rules. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Freedom campers who impose an "unfair burden" on New Zealand communities by flouting rules are being targeted through a new bill.

The Self-contained Motor Vehicle Legislation Bill, introduced by tourism minister Stuart Nash, proposes vehicle-based freedom campers would require a certified self-contained vehicle to stay overnight on council-managed land.

An exception would be made if the area had been deemed suitable for non-certified vehicles by council.

According to the bill, self-contained vehicles were required to have a fixed toilet. A stronger infringement system would also be introduced.

"Through the process of this work we've heard a lot of stories about how those who abuse the Freedom Camping rules place an unfair burden on small communities and damage our reputation as a high-quality visitor destination," Nash said.

"Freedom campers who follow the rules are welcome in New Zealand, with many spending money in local communities, working in seasonal jobs and volunteering.

"The new tourism system must be regenerative, giving back more to people and places than it takes. We want visitors to New Zealand to enrich our communities and help protect our environment."

Tourism minister Stuart Nash. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The public would be able to make submissions on the proposed legislation as it went through the select committee process.

Nash said the bill followed several tourism funding packages that totalled more than $650 million, to help rebuild an industry near decimated by Covid-19.

The issue of public defecation by tourists recently captured national attention through a debate over the matter by New Zealand outdoor groups.

It is not illegal to poo in a public place in New Zealand, such as a trail or national park, providing you can prove you took reasonable measures not to be seen.

Last month, the Responsible Campers Association Inc (RCAI) appealed to the Government to plumb the problem before international visitors returned to Aotearoa.

RCAI secretary Bob Osborne said there should be stricter measures to control those caught short in the wild.

"If there are no facilities, bury it. Don't leave it for people to walk in or people to see," he told The Project.

The group proposed trampers must dispose of their waste 50 metres away from waterways and bury it at least 15cm below ground.

Not everyone was impressed by the suggestion. The New Zealand Motor Caravan Association (NZMCA) waded in on the issue, saying the RCAI's view was "incredibly damaging".

NZMCA chief executive Bruce Lochore said the comments couldn't come at a worse time as the long-awaited Freedom Camping Proposals were in final stages.

"No one has fought harder than us over the past decade to actively defend the rights of responsible Kiwi families to freedom camp," Lochore said.

Lochore said that RCAI's measures would undermine progress made to raising the standards of freedom campers, and their toilets.