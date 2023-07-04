A “mini tornado” has torn through Clyde, ripping the roof off a house as high winds buffeted the Central Otago town.

A police spokeswoman said there was “quite a bit of property damage” in the Dunstan St area.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said two crews from Clyde and Alexandra arrived at the property about 3.30pm to find the home with its roof off and damaged properties nearby.

Crews stayed there until 5pm to help with safety efforts and to salvage some property.

The spokesman said he was not aware of any injuries.

Four Square Clyde worker Gemma Thompson said customers today were talking about a “mini twister” that partially ripped the roof off a house and knocked the power out across town.

A spokesperson from Aurora Energy said a fault response crew removed debris from a power pole in Clyde as a result of wind damage to a house.

“To keep our crew safe we needed a brief power outage to remove it.”

Strong winds for south

After a weekend of heavy rain and snow to some places, the south now looks set to be buffeted by strong winds until tomorrow.

MetService has extended a strong wind warning for Dunedin, Clutha and North Otago, until 9am tomorrow.

The forecaster said the areas could expect severe gale west-southwesterlies gusting up to 120km/h in exposed places. The winds were expected to ease later today but then strengthen again overnight.

A strong wind watch is also in place for Southland southeast of Riversdale, including Stewart Island, where west-southwest winds could approach severe gale strength in exposed places.

The warnings come on the back of a winter storm that brought traffic chaos to the south, and stormy conditions as far north as Auckland, where the Harbour Bridge was opened and closed several times yesterday because of strong winds.

💨 Strong southwestery winds persist



⚠ We have updated our Watches and Warnings



The main change is the Strong Wind Warning for Clutha, Dunedin and North Otago has been extended until 9am tomorrow



For more, check out https://t.co/qHyE5zzql5 pic.twitter.com/gPgi8RgU7o — MetService (@MetService) July 3, 2023

However, conditions around the country look set to improve from tomorrow.

“There is an end in sight,” MetService meteorologist Luis Fernades said, explaining that the system responsible for the stormy weather would shift as the week went on.

“For several days now, the country has been sandwiched between a very broad area of low pressure to the east, and a ridge of high pressure to the west that’s building over eastern Australia.

“This has resulted in stubborn, icy southwest winds for us.”

Fine days would dominate the country as the high-pressure system over Australia inched closer to New Zealand, Fernandes said.

“As is often the case with clearer and calmer conditions in winter, frosty mornings are expected for many inland areas, especially on Thursday and Friday morning.”

A new front could approach from the Tasman Sea by Friday afternoon, he said, “bringing the next round of windy and rainy weather to the North Island for the weekend”.