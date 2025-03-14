Defence Minister Judith Collins with the chiefs of the Air Force, Army and Navy, including Air Vice-Marshal Darryn Webb at left, 2024. Photo / NZ Herald.

They had hoped to replicate the success of last year’s Mullet Matters campaign run by the Mental Health Foundation. The group had raised around $4000 in the 2024 campaign, shaking out their locks as the Whenuapai Mullet Club.

Preparations for the 2025 campaign began in January - the start of growing season for mullet-month in March - with one of those aviators setting up a fundraising page with a $40 donation of his own money to get the giving started.

On that page he wrote: “The Defence Force is more than just a job - we’re here to help Kiwis however we can.

“This year, aviators from Whenuapai are participating in Mullet March to raise money and awareness for mental health in New Zealand, a cause that affects all of us in one form or another. Every little bit helps, so get amongst!”

As military personnel do - or should do - the request to participate went up the chain of command.

And then it came back with a rejection.

The Herald understands the request couldn’t have gone higher in the Air Force, with the office of the Chief of Air Force, Air Vice-Marshal Darryn Webb, consulted along with the Air Force’s most senior airman, Warrant Officer Guy Lipsham.

Lipsham confirmed to the Herald that a request was made by a group of RNZAF personnel to participate and was declined “after careful consideration”.

“It isn’t uncommon to receive requests from Royal New Zealand Air Force [RNZAF] personnel to support particular charitable initiatives, and we are proud of our aviators who put in the mahi to support others and raise awareness for issues important to them,” he said.

He said approval was given last year for a four-week exemption from dress standards for personnel to grow a mullet “which resulted in minimal hair growth”. The request this year was for a six-week exemption.

“We came to the conclusion we would not be able to support a further erosion of our policies despite supporting this last year.

“We have set grooming standards within the Air Force for a reason – they play a key role in creating and maintaining a disciplined fighting force.”

He said personnel could still support Mullet Month by backing someone outside the military who was growing a mullet. Defence was also supportive of charitable causes - such as Movember - which did not challenge its grooming and other standards.

The Herald understands the advice to the Whenuapai aviators raised the need to focus on “combat readiness” rather than other activities which might not contribute to NZDF’s primary purpose.

In contrast, All Black Jack Goodhue has asserted that his famous mullet was a performance enhancer: “There is scientific evidence that shows it makes me faster,” he has said. “It was done at Harvard, I think.”

Jack Goodhue's mullet became an icon in New Zealand rugby. Photo / Photosport

The rules for NZDF state that Air Force and NZ Army personnel must keep their hair above the collar and tidy.

The Navy, meanwhile, has allowed long hair since 2019 as long as it is tied back and off the collar. The move was part of sweeping changes to encourage inclusivity, including the radical step of allowing bald men to grow beards.

National MP and former RNZAF Wing Commander and helicopter pilot Tim Costly said there were good safety reasons for aviators to keep their hair short with aircraft and associated technical equipment not forgiving on loose strands.

“There’s also an element here of when you join the military, you’re signing up to a higher purpose in terms of your service and you don’t get to do everything you want to do in terms of rights.”

That extended to the uniformity across the ranks - a representation of “self” taking a back seat to the requirements of service.

“It’s the same about shining your shoes.” It might not appear important to military operations but it reflected a code and collectiveness considered to sharpen up the military.

“I think it matters because of service and purpose. It’s not so much what your hair looks like - it’s the ethos and culture that sits in behind it.”

Costly, a veteran who served in the Solomon Islands, Timor and Afghanistan, described himself as adopting a “short back and sides with a bit on top” style while in service.

The Mullet Matters campaign runs through March and has so far raised around $100,000.

The Mental Health Foundation, which organises it, says: “The mullet holds a deep-rooted place in Aotearoa’s history.

“From symbolising indigenous resistance to colonialism and shaping alternative music scenes, to making waves on the rugby world stage – it has always stood as a mark of defiance."

David Fisher is based in Northland and has worked as a journalist for more than 30 years, winning multiple journalism awards including being twice named Reporter of the Year and being selected as one of a small number of Wolfson Press Fellows to Wolfson College, Cambridge. He joined the Herald in 2004.

