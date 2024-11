Police are responding to a serious crash on State Highway 94 between Te Anau and Milford. Photo / Dean Purcell

A serious crash involving a rolled van on State Highway 94 between Milford and Te Anau has left multiple injured and roads blocked.

Emergency services are responding to the crash near Deer Flat which was reported just before 12 pm.

“Initial information from the scene is that a van has rolled and several people have been injured,” said a police spokesperson.

Significant traffic is already backing up on both sides of the crash scene.