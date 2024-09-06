The Underwater Observatory in Harrison Cove was partially submerged. Photo / Southern Discoveries

“The Observatory structure consists of five interconnected pontoon networks. Initial assessments show that the underwater chamber and kayaking pontoon are unaffected, while the main reception area pontoon has partially submerged.

“The main docking pontoon and generator pontoon are visibly leaning.”

The observatory was closed for scheduled maintenance at the time of the storm.

Walker confirmed no staff, contractors, or guests were onsite at the time of the event.

“Southern Discoveries is proactively working with DoC as well as engineers to evaluate the situation and determine an appropriate recovery plan.”

This process will include a detailed assessment of the structure above and below the waterline by divers.

The team will work to contain any debris, secure the site, assess the next steps and establish a recovery plan.

“The initial priority has been to minimise the spread of debris and any potential environmental issues. Early indicators are that there has been minimal impact on the Sound or its wildlife.

“There has been negligible fuel leakage [less than 10ml] which dissipated within 30 minutes or was captured in debris socks around the site.”

Work has already been carried out to secure the site including on the link arms holding the pontoons in place.





Environment Southland acting general manager for regulatory services Bruce Halligan said they are “very aware of the ecological and cultural sensitivities of this unique area and will be monitoring this very closely”.

“Today [Friday] staff from our compliance and marine teams are onsite at Milford Sound to inspect the site and liaise with the building owner, Southern Discoveries, on their recovery plan.”

Reports will be received on this later today.

“Southern Discoveries has advised there has been some debris lost into the water and divers will be inspecting the area as soon as conditions permit. A salvage company has been engaged to remove the damaged parts of the building and recover anything they can from the sea floor next week.”

Milford Sound recorded high winds of 96km/h winds on Sunday and 115km/h on Monday, according to MetService data.

The region received 88.5mm of rainfall on Sunday and 55.5mm on Monday.







