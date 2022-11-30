Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Politics

Mike Hosking: Is the Government no longer trying?

Mike Hosking
By
4 mins to read
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has become out of touch with public sentiment, writes Mike Hosking. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has become out of touch with public sentiment, writes Mike Hosking. Photo / Mark Mitchell

OPINION:

Has this been the Government’s worst week yet?

It’s only Thursday morning and it’s possible there’s still time left for a Friday afternoon dump of some other bad news or report or something they

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand