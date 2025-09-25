Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Migrant exploitation: Southland farmer and former imam Reza Abdul-Jabbar loses appeal over $215k penalties

Raphael Franks
Multimedia Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Reza Abdul-Jabbar and his company Rural Practice exploited migrant workers. Picture / Brett Phibbs

Reza Abdul-Jabbar and his company Rural Practice exploited migrant workers. Picture / Brett Phibbs

A Southland dairy farmer and former imam who was found to have exploited his migrant workers has lost an appeal against the $215,000 in penalties he and his company were ordered to pay.

For four years, Reza Abdul-Jabbar and his company, Rural Practice Limited (RPL), did not pay workers

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save