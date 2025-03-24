The cause of death was reported as hypovolemic shock following a cord rupture at the baby’s bellybutton.
The Deputy Health and Disability Commissioner, Rose Wall, said in a report released today that while she did not accept the midwife set out to compromise either the mother or her baby’s wellbeing, the mother was however placed in an unsafe situation during the labour and stillbirth.
Wall said the circumstances leading up to the stillbirth at 43 weeks had proved “extremely difficult to investigate”, given the conflicting accounts of what happened and the lack of robust documentation.
The investigation showed that by the time the mother went into labour, it was no longer a normal pregnancy and that the “high-risk birth should have been facilitated in a hospital”.
Wall said several concerning risk factors meant that it was unsafe for her to give birth at home.
At 6.30am she called another midwife for assistance if required.
At around midday, the mother’s contractions had slowed down. She refused a vaginal examination to check dilation and declined further suggestions for checking the baby’s wellbeing including the use of a Doppler, which uses sound waves to measure the baby’s heart rate.
The midwife suggested the backup midwife could leave on a break as she did not believe that labour had fully established.
The lead midwife then left to get some lunch in town and make calls.
The mother told the HDC that she was still having contractions and in a lot of pain.
She got into the birthing pool, feeling a “very strong urge to push”.
Emergency services including a rescue helicopter were sent, but resuscitation was stopped just before 3pm.
The midwife was found to have breached the consumer health code in several areas, including that she should never have left the woman unattended, after not being able to ascertain if she was in latent or established labour.
Wall said the advice of an in-house clinical adviser was that the decision to birth at home as opposed to the hospital rested with the mother, as did the nature and extent of monitoring by the midwife after labour eventually began.
However, it was essential for the midwife to provide the woman with the information she needed to make informed choices.
Evidence showed that either she did not receive this information, or, if she did, she did not understand the midwife’s advice and appreciate the significance of the choices she was making.
The midwife, who has formally apologised to the couple, has since made changes to her practice including that she plans to consult with obstetric colleagues when women decline recommendations in such complex cases.
The HDC has made a list of recommendations including that the midwife undertake additional education on person-centred care and effective communication with health consumers.
